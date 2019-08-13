National League
Ebbsfleet19:45Yeovil
Venue: Kuflink Stadium

Ebbsfleet United v Yeovil Town

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax33007169
2Solihull Moors32107347
3Barnet32104227
4Fylde32103127
5Woking32013126
6Dover32015416
7Bromley31206425
8Sutton United31206425
9Harrogate31115324
10Wrexham31115504
11Maidenhead United31112204
12Yeovil31112204
13Torquay311157-24
14Chorley30302203
15Aldershot310234-13
16Barrow310235-23
17Dag & Red310224-23
18Eastleigh310213-23
19Hartlepool310225-33
20Boreham Wood302156-12
21Chesterfield302145-12
22Stockport302123-12
23Notts County301224-21
24Ebbsfleet300328-60
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you