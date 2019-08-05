Sam Surridge: Bournemouth striker set for Swansea City loan

Striker Sam Surridge played part of last season on loan at Oldham Athletic

Swansea City are poised to sign Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge on a season-long loan.

The 6ft 3in frontman is due for a medical at the Championship club on Tuesday.

Surridge will become the third attacking player to join Swansea inside a week after Kristoffer Peterson and Aldo Kalulu.

The 21-year-old has made two appearances in the Premier League for the Cherries.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at League Two club Oldham Athletic, where he scored 12 goals in 20 games.

Surridge spent the previous season on loan in the fourth tier with Yeovil, where he netted 10 times in 53 appearances, 30 of which were starts.

Born in Slough, Surridge joined Bournemouth aged 14 and has featured heavily in their pre-season campaign.

Swansea manager Steve Cooper has been looking to strengthen his forward line, having seen Dan James and Oli McBurnie leave the Liberty Stadium this summer.

Sweden forward Peterson made his debut in Swansea's opening-day win over Hull City, while French frontman Kalulu completed a loan move from Swiss side Basel on Monday.

