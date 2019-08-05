Wayne Rooney: Derby County keen to make former England captain player-coach

Rooney has scored 11 goals for DC United in the MLS this season

Derby County are keen to appoint Wayne Rooney as a player-coach.

The former England skipper still has over two seasons left on the contract he signed with Major League Soccer outfit DC United last summer.

However, Derby owner Mel Morris feels Rooney could provide the impetus required to get the Rams back into the Premier League.

Rooney has made no secret of his desire to go into coaching and Derby feel that could also be a factor.

It is not known how close talks are to reaching a successful conclusion but the fact they have taken place and Derby remain optimistic is viewed as a positive sign.

Derby appointed Rooney's former international team-mate Frank Lampard as their manager last season, although he has since moved on to Chelsea.