Wayne Rooney: Derby County sign former England captain from DC United

Championship side Derby County have signed former England captain Wayne Rooney on an initial 18-month player-coach deal from MLS side DC United.

The 33-year-old forward, who is Manchester United's and England's all-time record goalscorer, will join up with the Rams in January.

He signed for DC from Everton in July 2018 and has scored 23 goals in 41 league games.

"I am sure I can make a big contribution," said Rooney.

"I am very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with. I am looking forward to joining Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team squad from the start of January.

"I am equally excited to begin my coaching career at Derby County working with both the first team and academy."

