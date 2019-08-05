Joel Rollinson: Stevenage sign former Reading midfielder

Stevenage lost 2-0 to Salford City in their League Two opener on Saturday

League Two side Stevenage have signed former Reading midfielder Joel Rollinson on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old was released by the Royals earlier this summer, having not made a first-team appearance for the Championship outfit.

Rollinson, who had a loan spell at Eastbourne Borough last season, did appear twice for Reading in the EFL Trophy in 2017.

Boro have not disclosed the length of Rollinson's deal at the Lamex Stadium.

