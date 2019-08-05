Marc Richards: Cambridge United sign veteran striker on short-term deal

League Two side Cambridge United have signed experienced striker Marc Richards on a short-term contract.

The 37-year-old, who scored five goals in 31 appearances for Swindon Town last season, has agreed a six-month deal with the U's.

Richards has previously had spells at Northampton Town, Barnsley, Port Vale and Chesterfield.

"Marc is a mature individual who shows real leadership qualities," boss Colin Calderwood said.

"He has an excellent record of promotions with teams across varying levels and that's a very valuable attribute to have."

