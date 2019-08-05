Rugby Park pitch invasion: 'It's just not to be tolerated,' says Kilmarnock director

Media playback is not supported on this device Damage at Rugby Park after stoppage-time winner

Kilmarnock say they are determined to avoid a repeat of Sunday's pitch invasion at Rugby Park.

Director Phyliss McLeish said she was "horrified" as Rangers fans spilled out of the Chadwick Stand following a last-gasp winner from Connor Goldson.

The roof of a shelter covering disabled supporters collapsed, with one man injured.

"It's just not to be tolerated. We will definitely be taking steps to make sure it doesn't happen again," said McLeish.

"We have reached out to Rangers to say we'd like to speak to you, how do we prevent this and to work together, because I'm sure the vast majority of Rangers fans don't want to see anything like that happen either.

"We need to make it safe for both sets of fans. It's a total disregard for people's safety. I'm horrified and it's not acceptable behaviour. The feeling is shock and dismay.

"We as a club and lots of other clubs see this kind of behaviour as increasing again. We want to encourage families to come here - that's our big target and this isn't helpful."

'We saw it all over last season'

Rangers, who won 2-1, were given an allocation of 4,200 tickets on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership season.

"We haven't had the first two rows netted off for some time and by and large it's been OK," added McLeish. "Yesterday just teaches you you have to go back to the bad old days where you can't rely on anyone not coming on to the pitch.

"We will deal with it and learn our lesson, but the football authorities also have to look at that. The whole of the Rangers team came up to the front - it's almost like encouraging the fans. That's not something that we can fix.

"This just doesn't happen at Rugby Park; we saw it all over last season. I would just like all member clubs and the SPFL to really put their heads together to work to improve the situation."

There were issues before kick-off for visiting fans getting into Rugby Park because of problems with electronic turnstiles.

Visiting supporters briefly breached a gate before order was restored, with McLeish saying queue delays were down to inspections for pyrotechnics.

"We are not going to apologise for making searches," said McLeish. "Unfortunately, that's what we have to do now.

"I don't think we can be blamed for away fans forcing a turnstile."

Rangers are yet to respond to a BBC request for comment on the incident.