Radja Nainggolan: Inter Milan midfielder joins former club Cagliari on loan

From the section

Radja Nainggolan previously played for Cagliari from 2010 to 2014

Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan has joined Serie A rivals Cagliari on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old former Belgium international returns to the club where he spent four years from 2010, making 137 appearances.

Nainggolan had only joined Inter last summer from Roma and played 29 league games last season.

He was capped 30 times for Belgium, scoring six goals, before retiring from international duty in 2018.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.