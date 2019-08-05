EA Sports Cup: David Parkhouse hits four to send holders Derry City into final

  • From the section Irish
Barry McNamee
Derry captain Barry McNamee was fouled for his team's penalty on the stroke of half-time

David Parkhouse hit four goals as holders Derry City reached the EA Sports Cup final with a 4-2 extra-time win over 10-man Waterford.

The striker equalised with a penalty after Walter Figueira had given the visitors the lead at the Brandywell.

He made it 2-1 with a 25-yard strike on 70 minutes but Figueira forced extra-time with a late equaliser.

Parkhouse scored twice in extra-time to win it for Derry, with Waterford's Robert Slevin getting sent-off.

Derry will play either Dundalk or Bohemians in the League Cup final.

Parkhouse's four-goal haul made it seven in three games for the Northern Ireland Under-21 international, who scored both goals when Derry beat Waterford in the league at the Brandywell last Monday.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you