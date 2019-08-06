'We tear lumps off each other but he's got my back' - the brothers leading Larne's top-flight return

Lynch led Larne to the Championship title with five games to spare last season

"When we're coaching, we just forget about everything else."

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch looks on from the sidelines as his brother Seamus leads the players in a training drill on attacking free-kicks into the box.

He joins the squad on the Inver Park pitch when they move into a possession-based game to make a few technical points, and does the same when they close the session with a match.

As they prepare to lead Larne in one of the most hotly-anticipated top-flight returns in Irish League history, backed by the multi-million pound investment of owner and Purplebricks co-founder Kenny Bruce, the Lynch brothers are at their happiest while coaching.

As younger brother Tiernan explains, however, relations are not always harmonious between the pair.

"It's probably the best relationship, because I know he totally has my back but he will never be a 'yes man'," Lynch said.

"He will always fight it out if he disagrees with me. We tear lumps off each other on a daily basis about what we are going to do in a session, but it's because of a genuine care and desire.

"There are times I have to hold my hand up and admit I hadn't thought about doing something the way he suggested, and I'm happy to have him change my mind."

'It was very, very funny - a good moment'

'The rest is history' - Lynch laughs off McCann slip

While Tiernan and Seamus shoulder most of the coaching duties under the full-time regime that has been implemented since Bruce's takeover, the third - and most high-profile - name on the East Antrim club's coaching ticket is Tim McCann.

The former winger won the Irish League title with Glentoran and Cliftonville as a player, and has proved an important cog in the wheel as Larne aim to make an impression on the Premiership after running away with the Championship last season.

As well as the experience of winning major silverware that McCann brings to the Larne dressing room, Lynch realises the positive impact he has on squad morale - something that was encapsulated perfectly by a comical moment during the club's pre-season training camp in Poland.

Rushing on to the pitch during a friendly against German club Chemnitzer, the former Lisburn Distillery manager slipped and inadvertently took out one of their players as well as his team's new signing Johnny McMurray.

"I just saw him darting past me and I thought about trying to strop him, but I didn't need to because the next thing I knew he was on his back," laughs Lynch.

"One of the funniest parts about the incident for me was when their goalkeeper took a charge at me. I thought he was going to have a go, but he just laughed, gave me a hug and said 'I seen it, I seen it'.

"It was very, very funny - a good moment, and that's Tim. He's great in the dressing room and the players love him."

'Every day's a pinch yourself moment'

Lynch took over at Larne in April 2017

The fact that McCann's comical moment came during a week-long training camp in Europe says a lot about the strides Larne have made since the takeover by Bruce in September 2017.

"It was the same location that Spain used for the Euros [when they won in 2012] and the work we did out there - doing double and triple sessions - was excellent. The boys got so much out of it," Lynch explained.

For a man in his first managerial role, after spells as a coach at Cliftonville and Glentoran, Lynch has not lost sight of the huge scale of the investment that has been made in the club and the project that he is spearheading.

"Every day's a pinch yourself moment with Larne - I'm still very much in awe of coming in here every day and working with such good players," he admitted.

"The facilities are just getting better and better. We're not where we need to be, but we are certainly going in the right direction."

'It's time to start giving back'

Promotion party at Inver as Larne secure league win

Although acknowledging that they haven't got there yet, Lynch is reluctant to go into detail on exactly where it is Larne need to be.

"If you ask any manager where they want to finish, they will tell you they want to finish top - but whether you finish there or not it is a whole different ball game," he said.

"It's a new experience for a lot of our players but we are not thinking about pressure. There's a buzz about the town and we have to enjoy the ride."

While Lynch was keen to play down any pressure he and his squad may be under, he does acknowledge that they have a responsibility to Bruce and the people of the town to perform.

"The biggest pressure we feel is probably to do well for the people of Larne, who have really bought into to what we are doing. We don't want to let them down - we want to make them proud come the end of the season.

"The amount of his own money that Kenny has put into the club has been nothing short of phenomenal. It's time for us to give back now."

'We're good friends, but I have to deliver'

Bruce will do 'whatever it takes financially' to make sure Larne challenge in the Irish League

The manager-owner relationship is an important one at any football club, and Lynch is very comfortable with where he stands with Bruce.

"It's double-edged, I suppose. We're very good friends off the field but ultimately he's my boss," Lynch added.

"Kenny's brilliant at separating the friendship from the work side of things. He can put his arm around you, but he can also put his boot in certain places too if that is needed.

"He expects results and it's my job to deliver."

That delivery starts with a home match against Warrenpoint Town on Saturday. Lynch is sure to discuss Larne's line-up with his brother - a conversation that will no doubt be a lively one.