Bryan Mbeumo: Brentford sign Troyes forward on a five-year deal
- From the section Brentford
Brentford have signed forward Bryan Mbeumo from French Ligue 2 side Troyes AC for an undisclosed fee.
The 19-year-old has signed a five-year contract having taken in the Bees' season-opener defeat by Birmingham City at the weekend.
He scored 12 goals in 45 appearances for Troyes over two seasons and also played for the France Under-20 side.
"Bryan is exactly the sort of player we want at Brentford," Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said.
"He is quick, he is direct, he can beat people attacking one-on-one, he can arrive late in the penalty area and he can score goals."
