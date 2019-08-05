Europa League: The New Saints learn potential play-off opponents

The New Saints beat Feronikeli in the first qualifying round of the Champions League before being knocked out by FC Copenhagen

Welsh champions The New Saints will play either Maribor of Slovenia or Norwegian side Rosenberg if they advance to the Europa League play-offs.

But Saints will first have to overcome Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad in the third qualifying round.

The first leg is in Bulgaria on Thursday, 8 August, with the second leg at Wrexham's Racecourse ground the following Thursday.

Saints would play the home leg of their play-off at Cardiff City Stadium.

Scott Ruscoe's side dropped into the Europa League after bowing out of the Champions League 3-0 against FC Copenhagen.