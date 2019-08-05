Europa League: The New Saints learn potential play-off opponents
Welsh champions The New Saints will play either Maribor of Slovenia or Norwegian side Rosenberg if they advance to the Europa League play-offs.
But Saints will first have to overcome Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad in the third qualifying round.
The first leg is in Bulgaria on Thursday, 8 August, with the second leg at Wrexham's Racecourse ground the following Thursday.
Saints would play the home leg of their play-off at Cardiff City Stadium.
Scott Ruscoe's side dropped into the Europa League after bowing out of the Champions League 3-0 against FC Copenhagen.