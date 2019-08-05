Aberdeen: Scott McKenna hands in transfer request

From the section

Scott McKenna played in Aberdeen's 3-2 win over Hearts on Sunday

Aberdeen and Scotland defender Scott McKenna has handed in a transfer request amid interest in the centre-half from English clubs.

The Pittodrie side have already rejected bids from Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest for McKenna, 22, this summer.

Celtic, Aston Villa and Hull City all had significant fees turned down by the Scottish Premiership club last year.

The Scotland centre-back is contracted to Aberdeen until 2023.

McKenna has played five times this campaign for Derek McInnes' side, including Sunday's Premiership victory over Hearts.