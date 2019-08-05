Abdoulaye Doucoure: Everton's £30m offer rejected by Watford

By Chris Osborne

BBC Sport

Doucoure playing for Watford
Doucoure scored five times in 35 league appearances last season

Watford have rejected a £30m offer from Everton for midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and have no intention of selling to the Toffees.

The 26-year-old joined the Hornets in 2016 and played under current Everton boss Marco Silva at Vicarage Road.

It is understood Frenchman Doucoure would not be willing to consider a move to a club outside the Premier League's established top six teams.

Silva has said he wants to sign more players before Thursday's deadline.

Moise Kean, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jonas Lossl have moved to Goodison Park this summer, but Everton are looking for a central midfielder after Idrissa Gueye's exit to Paris St-Germain.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you