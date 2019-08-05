Europa League - Qualifying Third Round - 1st Leg
Sutjeska Niksic19:15Linfield
Venue: Gradski Niksica

Europa League: Sutjeska Niksic v Linfield (Tue)

Andy Waterworth is congratulated by Jordan Stewart after scoring the only goal of the game last week against HB Torshavn
Andy Waterworth is congratulated by Jordan Stewart after scoring the only goal of the game last week against HB Torshavn at Windsor Park

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Linfield boss David Healy has praised the impact his new signings have made on the club's European campaign.

The Irish Premiership winners are away to Montenegrin champions FC Sutjeska in the first leg of their Europa League third round qualifier on Tuesday.

The Blues defeated HB Torshavn 3-2 on aggregate in the second round and Healy believes their summer transfer policy is paying dividends.

"We haven't overindulged by bringing in eight or nine players," he said.

"That's not we needed going forward. You have to be selective and make sure you bring in the right players and I think we have done that this summer.

"We wanted the players who were successful last season to be pushed to the limits this year by good players coming in.

"Bastien Hery is a lively character and has fitted in very well. He has a good pedigree on the pitch first and foremost, and has played at a good level.

"Shayne Lavery was very sharp when he came on against Torshavn, he's gutsy and wants to work hard, while young goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson and Ross Larkin are both doing well."

Looking ahead to Tuesday night's tie, Healy said the club had started researching Sutjeska even before they made it into the third qualifier round.

"You always have to be planning ahead," Healy added. "Whether we were going to play them or not it was important that we did a bit of homework on them.

"They are very capable, they work hard and are the champions of a country that has a decent European coefficient.

"It is important that we have our players recovered, fresh and ready to go again."

After Tuesday night's trip to Montenegro, Linfield will begin the defence of their Irish Premiership title at home to Institute on Saturday.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 6th August 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you