Ryan Lowe: Plymouth Argyle manager joy at 'best possible start' to new job

Ryan Lowe led Bury to second place in League Two last season

Ryan Lowe says he could not have asked for a better start as Plymouth Argyle manager after their 3-0 win at Crewe.

The victory was a club-record opening-day away win and left them top of the League Two table after the first game.

It was Lowe's first competitive game since leaving struggling Bury to take over the Pilgrims, who were relegated from League One last season

"When you come to a football club like Argyle you want to get off to the best possible start," Lowe told BBC Devon.

"We are going to have bumps in the road along the season because we can't just go and beat everyone 3-0 every week.

"But to get off to a flier, get three goals, three points and a clean sheet, I'm happy."

Lowe brought in five players from former club Bury, as well as the likes of Jose Baxter, West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer and Walsall's Joe Edwards into the squad.

And the former forward says his main aim was to bring the squad together as soon as he started his new role.

"The gelling happened the minute we walked in the building, I said that I'm big on that, big on galvanising players and being a part of them," added Lowe.

"I'm there with them, I mix with them, bonding in terms of fitness - in Spain I was running up and down hills with them - that's bonding for me.

"Every club I go to in my career I'll make sure I've got that because we're family now.

"If anyone hurts me they're hurting the boys, and if anyone hurts the boys they're hurting me and my staff, so we're family now and when you become a family you're successful and that's what our aim in."