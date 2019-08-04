Simon Mignolet: Liverpool goalkeeper set to sign for Club Bruges

By Mandeep Sanghera

BBC Sport

Simon Mignolet
Mignolet last played for Liverpool against Lyon in a friendly last week

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is set to sign for Belgian side Club Bruges for 7 million euros (£6.40m).

The Belgium international, 31, only made two appearances for the Reds last season, both in the cup.

He was on the bench as Liverpool lost the Community Shield against Manchester City on penalties on Sunday.

Mignolet was close to leaving Anfield last summer but a loan to Napoli fell through as Liverpool allowed Loris Karius to join Besiktas.

The transfer could rise to 9m euros with bonuses.

Mignolet, capped 21 times by Belgium, joined Liverpool from Sunderland six years ago and played 204 times for the club.

Liverpool are likely to sign a replacement before the transfer window closes

