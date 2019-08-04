SWPL: League woe for Hibs, Rangers lose to Celtic on Gregor Vignal's debut

Kirsty Howat's two goals for Glasgow City all but ended Hibs title challenge

Hibs need to shrug off their league disappointment and seize their Champions League chance, says head coach Grant Scott.

They now languish eight points behind Glasgow City - who have played a game less - after losing 2-1 to the league leaders at Petershill Park.

Hibs begin their Champions League campaign on Wednesday in Slovenia.

"We're positive. We're in a good group, we would hopefully give ourselves a chance to qualify," he said.

"We want to go there and win that group. But it'll be tough; the heat, unknown opponents. But we need to bounce back from today and look forward to the opportunity we've got."

Hibs title challenge falters

The SWPL returned after a near-three month hiatus for the World Cup and under-19 European Championships.

But Hibs' hopes of winning their first title since 2007 will surely have to be put on ice for another year.

Kirsty Howat's first-half double did the damage. Hibs' Siobhan Hunter received two yellow cards in quick succession with 12 minutes left, though Jamie-Lee Napier did pull a goal back four minutes later.

"I'm assuming she [Hunter] has said something which is disappointing," Grant told Hibs TV. "She knows she needs to conduct herself in the correct way."

Green Brigade add their voice

The Green Brigade created a fine atmosphere as Celtic beat Rangers 3-1

Former Rangers men's defender Gregory Vignal made his debut in the dugout as the club's new women's head coach.

However, his side lost 3-1 to city rivals Celtic, who moved clear in second and now take up the baton as Glasgow City's closest challengers.

A bumper crowd at the K Park in East Kilbride were joined by Celtic's ultras group the Green Brigade who brought welcome colour and noise to the occasion.

Vignal told Rangers TV: "We started the second half really well and we scored a goal but it was too late, you have to start playing like that from the beginning."

Elsewhere in the top flight, Spartans and Motherwell drew 0-0, while Forfar Farmington and Stirling University also finished goalless.

New leaders in SWPL 2

Hearts relinquished top spot in SWPL 2 after they could only draw 1-1 at home to Kilmarnock.

Hamilton are now the leaders on goal difference after a 2-0 win away to Dundee United.

Third-placed Partick Thistle beat St Johnstone 1-0, while Glasgow Girls romped to a 12-0 win over Hutchison Vale.