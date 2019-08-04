Dele Alli injury: Tottenham midfielder to miss start of season

Alli has missed Tottenham's last two friendlies

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli will miss the start of the new Premier League season with a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old did not feature in Sunday's pre-season defeat by Inter Milan and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed he will not be fit to face Aston Villa on Saturday.

"Of course we are worried," Pochettino said after the penalty shootout loss.

"He's still so young and has had many, many hamstring problems the last few years."

Englishman Alli played 45 games for club and country last season but missed all of February with a hamstring problem, and has scored just once in 2019.

"He has to pay attention to what is going on in his body, but we are here to try to help him," Pochettino added.

"It is a minor injury. Only a few weeks before he can be available again and be with the group."