Kilmarnock investigate roof collapse after Rangers fans celebrations

Kilmarnock are investigating how the damage was caused

Kilmarnock are investigating after a roof covering disabled fans collapsed as Rangers supporters celebrated their stoppage-time winner at Rugby Park.

Connor Goldson's 91st-minute header secured a 2-1 Scottish Premiership victory for the Ibrox side and sparked an invasion of the pitch.

Fans had to be guided back into the stand by stewards and police.

It then emerged that the roof covering a section housing disabled Rangers fans had caved in.

Supporters were then seen being taken out of the area before the game came to a close.

Rangers fans jumped advertising hoardings...