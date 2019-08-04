Aldo Kalulu: Swansea City set to sign Basel forward on loan

Lyon-born Aldo Kalulu is eligible to play for Rwanda as well as France

Swansea City are set to sign Basel forward Aldo Kalulu on a season-long loan.

Kalulu, 23, who is known for his pace, came through the ranks at French club Lyon before joining Basel last summer.

The former France Under-18 international moved to Switzerland after an impressive loan spell in the French second tier with Sochaux.

Swansea have been looking for attacking players having sold Daniel James and Oli McBurnie this summer.

They are expected to be in the market for another forward once the Kalulu deal is completed.

Kalulu scored 11 times in 31 league games for Sochaux, having netted three goals in 17 Lyon appearances.

But he has been allowed to move having failed to find the target in 17 Basel games.

He had been linked with a return to France but is expected to finalise a move to Swansea on Monday.