Darren McCauley: Derry boss Devine says winger unlikely to return for cup semi-final

McCauley signed for Derry from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in June

Darren McCauley's absence from the Derry City team is likely to continue for Monday's EA Sports Cup semi-final at home to Waterford.

The winger has sat out the last three games and Candystripes boss Declan Devine moved last week to dispel rumours that he was set to leave.

Derry will also be without cup-tied striker Conor Davis for the last-four clash of the cup they won last season.

"Darren is doing some work behind the scenes on his fitness," Devine said.

"I think this game comes too quickly for him, but if it does we will have the likes of Aidy Delap and Jack Malone who can come in and step up.

"Junior [Ogedi-Uzokwe] is still carrying a knock and is very doubtful while Conor sits this one out, but Michael McCrudden has come in and done well. We will be going in with a very strong panel."

David Parkhouse scored twice as Derry beat Waterford 2-0 last Monday

Devine said that, while Derry are the holders of the trophy, they can't be thinking about the possibility of being in a cup final before playing the semi-final.

He insisted that his players need to make the most of home advantage, but warned that Derry beating Waterford in the league on Monday could make this last-four clash more difficult.

"It makes it a strange game, one where we know each other quite well and I imagine you may see changes in systems or styles of play from either side," Devine continued.

"We would rather be playing at home than travelling to Waterford and we must turn that to our advantage. We've been very good at home, we play the pitch very well and we've scored a lot of goals.

"We have to be right on top of our game and win the match then we will be in a good place leading into September and looking forward to a lot of big games coming our way."

Derry beat neighbours Finn Harps to reach the last four, with Dundalk taking on Bohemians in Monday's other semi-final clash.