Rangers: Steven Gerrard thrilled with set-piece improvement

Steven Gerrard was delighted with Connor Goldson after the defender netted a late winner at Rugby Park

Set-piece prowess can prove crucial for Rangers this season, says manager Steven Gerrard, after his side clinched a dramatic opening win at Kilmarnock.

Scott Arfield and Connor Goldson scored to seal a 2-1 Scottish Premiership win, with both goals coming from corners.

And Gerrard was eager to praise coach Tom Culshaw for his invention.

"Tom works so hard and puts a lot of effort, a lot of small details, into making sure the delivery is right," Gerrard said.

Rangers looked like they would have to settle for a draw after Stephen O'Donnell levelled after 83 minutes, only for Goldson to get his head to a James Tavernier delivery to win it in stoppage-time.

And while Gerrard was happy to see two goals scored from set pieces, he is well aware his side must tighten up at the other end, with O'Donnell's goal having come from a free-kick.

"If we can't win in open play, if we are finding it hard to beat the block because the pitch is not suiting us, or if they are very disciplined and have men behind the ball, set pieces decide matches," he added.

"I'm sure Tom will be talking to people about switching off and giving silly fouls away in the first place, because at 1-0 we need to learn to finish games and see them out better."

Rangers failed to beat Kilmarnock in the league last term - losing twice and drawing twice - and Gerrard was delighted to take all three points from Ayrshire on Sunday.

Most of all, the Englishman was impressed by the resilience of his side in recovering from the late concession.

"We have spoken on numerous occasions about consistency and the mentality, doing what you need to do to get over the line," he said.

"It would've been easy for my players to feel sorry for themselves but fair play, we kept pushing."