Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth joins Trabzonspor on loan

Crystal Palace forward Alexander Sorloth
Sorloth has made 20 appearances for Palace

Crystal Palace forward Alexander Sorloth has joined Turkish club Trabzonspor on loan until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 23-year-old was on loan at Gent for the second half of last season after signing for them in January.

The Eagles bought Sorloth for £9m from Norwegian side FC Midtjylland in January 2018.

The Norway international has made 20 appearances for the Selhurst Park side, scoring once in the League Cup.

