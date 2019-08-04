Irish Premiership: Institute in no rush to replace Quigg

John Quigg arrived at Institute with two games of the season remaining

Institute chairman Bill Anderson says the club will not be "panicked" into appointing a new manager after the departure of John Quigg.

Quigg stepped down as manager of the north-west side after just two competitive games in charge.

"We'll have an internal consultation process in the next two to three weeks and see what's the best way forward," said Anderson.

Institute face champions Linfield in their Premiership opener next Saturday.

Quigg was appointed by the Irish Premiership club on 22 April.

He took over from Kevin Doherty, who was in interim charge after previous manager Paddy McLaughin left for Cliftonville in February.

"Towards the end last week John said he was thinking of stepping down because he was interested in pursuing some other potential employment opportunity," added Anderson.

"We met on Friday, at which point we decided it was necessary to tell the players what was happening.

"We are disappointed at losing what we regarded as a very good man but we have to get ourselves focused on Saturday's game at Windsor Park."