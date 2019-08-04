Barcelona sign Junior Firpo from Real Betis

Junior Firpo
Junior Firpo played 29 matches for Real Betis last season, scoring three goals

Barcelona have completed the signing of Spain Under-21 left-back Junior Firpo on a five-year contract from Real Betis for a fee which could rise to £27.5m.

The Spanish champions have included a £183m buy-out clause in the Dominican-born 22-year-old's contract.

Firpo featured in 29 games last season and was part of Spain's U21 European Championship-winning side in June.

Barcelona previously signed France forward Antoine Griezmann from rivals Atletico Madrid for £107m in July.

Ernesto Valverde's side have also been bolstered by the additions of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for £65m, goalkeeper Neto from Valencia and defender Emerson from Brazilian side Atletico-MG.

On Tuesday, the club sold Brazilian winger Malcom to Zenit St Petersburg for £36.5m after one season at the club.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you