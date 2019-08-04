Match ends, USA 3, Republic of Ireland Women 0.
World Cup winners USA defeat Republic of Ireland
USA eased to a 3-0 friendly win over Republic of Ireland in the first game of a victory tour after their World Cup triumph last month.
All three goals in Pasadena came in the first half, starting with Tobin Heath heading in the opener from a Christen Press cross after 16 minutes.
Lindsey Horan doubled the advantage 15 minutes later and Carli Lloyd scored through a header from distance.
USA secured back-to-back World Cups by beating the Netherlands in the final.
Saturday's match was staged at the Rose Bowl, where the Americans won the second of their four world titles 20 years ago.
"This is such a historic place and it has such memories for the US women's national team," said defender Becky Sauerbrunn.
"We're just so thankful to get to celebrate with everyone who supported us in France. This is a great night."
The Republic's focus is on the forthcoming European Championship qualifiers, and they host Montenegro in their opener on 3 September.
"It's 3-0 and no-one likes to lose, but I think you have to put it in context," said Republic interim manager Tom O'Connor.
"We're playing against the world champions in their home match, on their victory tour. Overall, I'm very, very pleased with the performance."
Line-ups
USA
- 1NaeherSubstituted forHarrisat 45'minutes
- 5O'HaraSubstituted forSonnettat 45'minutes
- 7Dahlkemper
- 4Sauerbrunn
- 19Dunn
- 3MewisSubstituted forLongat 60'minutes
- 8Ertz
- 9Horan
- 17HeathSubstituted forMcDonaldat 45'minutes
- 10LloydSubstituted forKriegerat 56'minutes
- 23PressSubstituted forLavelleat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Brian
- 11Krieger
- 12Davidson
- 13Morgan
- 14Sonnett
- 15Rapinoe
- 16Lavelle
- 18Harris
- 20Long
- 21Franch
- 22McDonald
R. of Ireland Wom
- 1Hourihan
- 13Gargan
- 7Caldwell
- 4QuinnSubstituted forWalshat 89'minutes
- 15O'Riordan
- 3ScottBooked at 54mins
- 2PayneSubstituted forO'Mahonyat 69'minutes
- 17Farrelly
- 5Fahey
- 11McCabe
- 9BarrettSubstituted forJarrettat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Kavanagh
- 8Connolly
- 10Doyle
- 12Jarrett
- 14Dwyer
- 16Moloney
- 18Walsh
- 19Whelan
- 20O'Mahony
- Referee:
- Ekaterina Koroleva
- Attendance:
- 37,040
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home80%
- Away20%
- Shots
- Home30
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home15
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 3, Republic of Ireland Women 0.
Attempt missed. Allie Long (USA) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Abby Dahlkemper following a corner.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Eabha O'Mahony.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Claire Walsh replaces Louise Quinn.
Attempt missed. Jessica McDonald (USA) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Crystal Dunn with a cross.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Harriet Scott.
Attempt blocked. Allie Long (USA) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Crystal Dunn with a cross.
Hand ball by Julie Ertz (USA).
Corner, USA. Conceded by Niamh Fahey.
Foul by Julie Ertz (USA).
Niamh Fahey (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Eabha O'Mahony replaces Heather Payne.
Attempt missed. Allie Long (USA) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ali Krieger with a cross.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Jessica Gargan.
Attempt missed. Becky Sauerbrunn (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rose Lavelle following a corner.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Claire O'Riordan.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Rose Lavelle replaces Christen Press.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Allie Long replaces Samantha Mewis.
Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (USA) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Christen Press with a cross.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Louise Quinn.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (USA).
Samantha Mewis (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niamh Fahey (Republic of Ireland Women).
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Ali Krieger replaces Carli Lloyd.
Attempt missed. Abby Dahlkemper (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Booking
Harriet Scott (Republic of Ireland Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Niamh Fahey.
Attempt blocked. Carli Lloyd (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lindsey Horan.
Attempt missed. Samantha Mewis (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Crystal Dunn.
Attempt missed. Christen Press (USA) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jessica McDonald with a cross.
Attempt saved. Julie Ertz (USA) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christen Press with a cross.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Heather Payne.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Louise Quinn.
Corner, Republic of Ireland Women. Conceded by Becky Sauerbrunn.
Foul by Christen Press (USA).
Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Ashlyn Harris replaces Alyssa Naeher.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Jessica McDonald replaces Tobin Heath.