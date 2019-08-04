AC Milan sign Ismael Bennacer from Empoli

Algeria international Ismael Bennacer
Bennacer helped Algeria win the Africa Cup of Nations

AC Milan have signed Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer from fellow Italian club Empoli for a reported £14.5m.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A side.

Bennacer has joined on the back of helping Algeria win the Africa Cup of Nations during the summer, where he was named player of the tournament.

He had a spell at Arsenal from from 2015 to 2017 before joining Empoli and the Gunners reportedly decided not to take up an option to re-sign him.

Bennacer only made one appearance for Arsenal and that outing came as a substitute in a League Cup game.

He initially represented France at Under-18 and Under-19 level before opting to play for Algeria from 2016.

