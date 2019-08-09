Newcastle United v Arsenal

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle full-back DeAndre Yedlin has been ruled out as he continues to recover from a groin operation.

Record signing Joelinton is expected to start but fellow striker Andy Carroll is not yet available.

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has an ankle injury and will be assessed, along with record signing Pepe and Mohamed Elneny.

Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Dinos Mavropanos are out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@martfisher1: "The King is dead. Long live the..." well, erm, no actually.

Many of the Toon Army don't seem to have much time for the new chap on the throne despite him being one of their own.

Rafa Benitez was worshipped on Tyneside but the reaction to the appointment of Steve Bruce has been lukewarm at best. At least he has been given money to spend over the summer.

Arsenal have also been splashing the cash. Like Newcastle, they have smashed their transfer record, but it's the signings of defenders David Luiz and Kieran Tierney that could hold the key to them sneaking back into a Champions League spot.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce on a potential boycott by fans: "Everybody is entitled to boycott if that's what they want to do. We have to respect that.

"For me, I don't want it to upset the team and we know what a full St James' Park can do.

"I am sure the fans will enjoy seeing the players on the pitch.

"I want to give the fans a team they can be proud of and can associate with."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am not sure the Gunners have strengthened significantly at the back by signing David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, but their attack is good enough to win games like this anyway.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v England netball stars Helen Housby and Jo Harten

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won 12 of their last 13 matches against Newcastle, with their solitary defeat coming at St James' Park in April 2018.

Newcastle have only beaten Arsenal three times in 36 meetings in all competitions over the past 17 years.

The Magpies have only kept two clean sheets in this fixture since 2007.

Newcastle United

Newcastle won six of their final eight homes games in the Premier League last season.

However, they have not won their opening league match since a 2-1 victory over Tottenham in 2012, losing five and drawing one since then.

Just one of Newcastle's last 25 Premier League home matches has been drawn - a goalless stalemate with Fulham in December 2018.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has lost a career-worst 19 games against Arsenal. His teams have beaten the Gunners just twice in 27 meetings, with Birmingham in 2005 and Sunderland in 2009.

Bruce was relegated from the Premier League as manager of both Birmingham City (2005-06) and Hull City (2014-15).

The Magpies spent 69 days in the relegation zone in 2018-19, the most of any side not to go down.

Arsenal