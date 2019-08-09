Manchester United v Chelsea

Harry Maguire is the world's most expensive defender after signing for Manchester United for £80m

TEAM NEWS

Harry Maguire is set to make his Manchester United debut after moving from Leicester in a world-record deal for a defender.

Paul Pogba is in contention following a back injury, but Alexis Sanchez is not expected to start following his involvement in the Copa America.

Chelsea could be missing midfielder N'Golo Kante, who is a doubt with the knee injury that ended his pre-season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Antonio Rudiger and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain out.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the loss of Romelu Lukaku: "Of course Rom has a good record and stats, he's one of the top number nines around when you want to play with that kind of striker, a target man.

"I'm very confident that we'll get goals from (Anthony) Martial, Daniel James and (Marcus) Rashford and Jesse Lingard.

"I believe Mason Greenwood is going to be playing and involved a lot and, when he is, he's going to score goals."

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard on his club's transfer ban: "We have to remain competitive while we are in this position. With the ban it has been easy to write off this squad, and I don't write off this squad at all.

"I think that what is important is that you have a target within the group. What matters is how we approach things. We will see how we go."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is Frank Lampard's first game in charge of Chelsea, but he has already won as a manager at Old Trafford - his Derby side beat United on penalties in last season's Carabao Cup.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first opening-day meeting between Manchester United and Chelsea since Jose Mourinho won his first Premier League match with the Blues.

United have not hosted Chelsea on the opening day of a league campaign since 1958, when they won 5-2 courtesy of a Bobby Charlton hat-trick.

The Reds have triumphed in just two of their last 13 Premier League games against Chelsea (D6, L5) but they are unbeaten in six home matches (W2, D4).

Chelsea are the only club to have won more Premier League matches against United than they have lost, with 18 victories and 15 defeats.

Manchester United

Manchester United failed to win any of their final five games last season, losing three and drawing two.

They could equal the club Premier League record of four consecutive winless home fixtures.

However, United can win their opening match in five successive top-flight seasons for only the second time, and first since 1910.

The Red Devils have lost just one of the last 26 matches when opening a top-flight campaign at home (W19, D6).

United kept just seven clean sheets last season - only relegated Huddersfield Town and Fulham, with five apiece, fared worse.

They have not secured a Premier League clean sheet since a goalless draw with Liverpool on 24 February.

United's only league victory against another top-six team last season came at Tottenham in January (D4, L5).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final competitive appearance for United came in the 2007 FA Cup final defeat against a Chelsea side featuring Frank Lampard.

