Scottish Premiership
Rangers4Hibernian1

Rangers v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 19KaticBooked at 17mins
  • 15FlanaganSubstituted forHallidayat 80'minutes
  • 8Jack
  • 10Davis
  • 17Aribo
  • 11OjoBooked at 12mins
  • 9DefoeSubstituted forMorelosat 76'minutes
  • 22JonesSubstituted forStewartat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Edmundson
  • 13Foderingham
  • 16Halliday
  • 20Morelos
  • 23Docherty
  • 24Stewart
  • 37Arfield

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 3Whittaker
  • 24McGregorBooked at 5mins
  • 4Hanlon
  • 43MackieBooked at 55mins
  • 14Mallan
  • 6VelaBooked at 31mins
  • 7HorganSubstituted forGrayat 57'minutes
  • 23AllanSubstituted forKamberiat 67'minutes
  • 11NewellSubstituted forMurrayat 45'minutes
  • 9DoidgeBooked at 16mins

Substitutes

  • 2Gray
  • 8Slivka
  • 18Jackson
  • 22Kamberi
  • 28Maxwell
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
49,718

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home28
Away6
Shots on Target
Home15
Away4
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.

Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Josh Vela.

Andrew Halliday (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Andrew Halliday replaces Jon Flanagan.

Goal!

Goal! Rangers 4, Hibernian 1. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Greg Stewart replaces Jordan Jones.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Alfredo Morelos replaces Jermain Defoe.

Goal!

Goal! Rangers 3, Hibernian 1. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Davis.

Attempt saved. Jordan Jones (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by David Gray.

Delay in match because of an injury David Gray (Hibernian).

Attempt blocked. Steven Davis (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Stephen Mallan.

Attempt saved. Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Florian Kamberi replaces Scott Allan.

Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).

Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jordan Jones (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.

Attempt saved. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.

Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. David Gray replaces Daryl Horgan.

Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Christian Doidge.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Sean Mackie (Hibernian) for a bad foul.

Hand ball by Sean Mackie (Hibernian).

Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).

Scott Allan (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).

Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Scott Allan.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor returns from a domestic suspension. Glen Kamara is a doubt after picking up a knock in Thursday's 4-2 win away to Midtjylland. New signing Brandon Barker could be in the squad.

Tom James sustained ankle ligament damage in the opening day win over St Mirren and joins a Hibs injury list that includes fellow full-backs David Gray and Lewis Stevenson, while winger Martin Boyle is a long-term absentee.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I've made it clear to the whole squad that everyone has to be ready. It is impossible to play every game and you have to be ready to play and give me a problem with selection for the next match."

Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom: "We've got better balance to the squad. We'll be a work in progress. We have to get better. We need to keep pushing."

Did you know? Four of the past five league meetings between these two have finished level, with Rangers winning the other 1-0 in May of last season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic2200122106
2Rangers22006246
3Ross County21103034
4Aberdeen21013303
5St Mirren21011103
6Hamilton210123-13
7Hibernian210124-23
8Livingston20202202
9Hearts201123-11
10Motherwell201125-31
11St Johnstone201129-71
12Kilmarnock200214-30
View full Scottish Premiership table

