Rangers v Hibernian

Live Text Line-ups Rangers 1 McGregor

2 Tavernier

6 Goldson

19 Katic Booked at 17mins

15 Flanagan Substituted for Halliday at 80' minutes

8 Jack

10 Davis

17 Aribo

11 Ojo Booked at 12mins

9 Defoe Substituted for Morelos at 76' minutes

22 Jones Substituted for Stewart at 76' minutes Substitutes 4 Edmundson

13 Foderingham

16 Halliday

20 Morelos

23 Docherty

24 Stewart

37 Arfield Hibernian 1 Marciano

3 Whittaker

24 McGregor Booked at 5mins

4 Hanlon

43 Mackie Booked at 55mins

14 Mallan

6 Vela Booked at 31mins

7 Horgan Substituted for Gray at 57' minutes

23 Allan Substituted for Kamberi at 67' minutes

11 Newell Substituted for Murray at 45' minutes

9 Doidge Booked at 16mins Substitutes 2 Gray

8 Slivka

18 Jackson

22 Kamberi

28 Maxwell

32 Shaw

33 Murray Referee : John Beaton Attendance : 49,718 Match Stats Live Text Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ofir Marciano. Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Josh Vela. Andrew Halliday (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian). Substitution Substitution, Rangers. Andrew Halliday replaces Jon Flanagan. Goal! Goal! Rangers 4, Hibernian 1. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Substitution Substitution, Rangers. Greg Stewart replaces Jordan Jones. Substitution Substitution, Rangers. Alfredo Morelos replaces Jermain Defoe. Goal! Goal! Rangers 3, Hibernian 1. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Davis. Attempt saved. Jordan Jones (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner. Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Corner, Rangers. Conceded by David Gray. Delay in match because of an injury David Gray (Hibernian). Attempt blocked. Steven Davis (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Stephen Mallan. Attempt saved. Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. Florian Kamberi replaces Scott Allan. Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers). Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Attempt saved. Jordan Jones (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ofir Marciano. Attempt saved. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Paul Hanlon. Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. David Gray replaces Daryl Horgan. Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Christian Doidge. Dismissal Second yellow card to Sean Mackie (Hibernian) for a bad foul. Hand ball by Sean Mackie (Hibernian). Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers). Scott Allan (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers). Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Scott Allan. Show more updates goal

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor returns from a domestic suspension. Glen Kamara is a doubt after picking up a knock in Thursday's 4-2 win away to Midtjylland. New signing Brandon Barker could be in the squad.

Tom James sustained ankle ligament damage in the opening day win over St Mirren and joins a Hibs injury list that includes fellow full-backs David Gray and Lewis Stevenson, while winger Martin Boyle is a long-term absentee.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I've made it clear to the whole squad that everyone has to be ready. It is impossible to play every game and you have to be ready to play and give me a problem with selection for the next match."

Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom: "We've got better balance to the squad. We'll be a work in progress. We have to get better. We need to keep pushing."

Did you know? Four of the past five league meetings between these two have finished level, with Rangers winning the other 1-0 in May of last season.