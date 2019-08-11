St Mirren v Aberdeen

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups St Mirren 1 Hladky

2 McGinn

6 MacKenzie

5 McLoughlin

3 Waters

16 Foley

8 Flynn

7 Magennis

10 Andreu

11 Durmus Substituted for McAllister at 70' minutes

9 Obika Substituted for Mullen at 75' minutes Substitutes 14 McAllister

15 Baird

18 Mullen

23 Djorkaeff

24 MacPherson

26 Lyness

38 Breadner Aberdeen 1 Lewis

33 Vyner Booked at 61mins

4 Considine

5 McKenna

3 Leigh

22 Ojo Booked at 78mins

11 Hedges

19 Ferguson

15 Wright Substituted for Gallagher at 62' minutes

18 McLennan Substituted for McGinn at 62' minutes

9 Main Substitutes 2 Logan

6 Devlin

10 McGinn

20 Cerny

21 Gallagher

24 Campbell

28 Wilson Referee : Steven McLean Attendance : 6,199 Match Stats Live Text Attempt missed. Kyle McAllister (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Scott McKenna. Attempt blocked. Kyle McAllister (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Andrew Considine. Attempt blocked. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Booking Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Funso Ojo (Aberdeen). Sam Foley (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Curtis Main (Aberdeen). Václav Hladky (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren). Substitution Substitution, St. Mirren. Daniel Mullen replaces Jonathan Obika. Attempt missed. Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Tony Andreu (St. Mirren). Attempt missed. Tony Andreu (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Substitution Substitution, St. Mirren. Kyle McAllister replaces Ilkay Durmus. Foul by Greg Leigh (Aberdeen). Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing. Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren). Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren). Attempt missed. Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Jon Gallagher replaces Scott Wright. Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Niall McGinn replaces Connor McLennan. Booking Zak Vyner (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card. Attempt blocked. Scott Wright (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren). Foul by Curtis Main (Aberdeen). Václav Hladky (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen). Sam Foley (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Tony Andreu. Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Václav Hladky. Attempt saved. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen). Tony Andreu (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing. Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Show more updates goal

St Mirren have bolstered their squad with the signings of Kyle McAllister and Calum Waters, while Jon Obika is pushing for a start up front after playing most of the second half in last weekend's narrow loss to Hibs.

Aberdeen could freshen up their defence with new loan arrival Zak Vyner following Thursday's 2-0 loss to Rijeka, while striker Curtis Main is fit after appearing for the last few minutes in Croatia. Ash Taylor remains out.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "The squad looks a lot healthier now. We're starting to look like a proper team. We've now got plenty of time to the end of the window but there isn't that rush to get bodies in."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes on RedTV: ""We want to maintain our league form with a win at St Mirren and then we will concentrate on Rijkea again. It's the first disappointment for this team this year and it's important we try and respond the right way."

Did you know? Derek McInnes has never lost against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership as a manager, winning nine and drawing 10 of his 19 games.