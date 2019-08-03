Matthew Shevlin: Striker signs for Linfield after leaving Ballymena United

Shevlin made his debut for Ballymena United in 2014

Matthew Shevlin has signed for Irish Premiership champions Linfield.

The south Belfast outfit announced the signing of the 20-year-old striker after the expiry of his contract with Ballymena United.

Shevlin, who scored on his debut for Ballymena at 15, turned down the offer of a new contract with the Sky Blues in May.

"I'm delighted to join the club and I can't wait to get started," Shevlin told the Linfield website.

"I've worked with the manager and Ross Oliver at underage international level and I'm really looking forward to working with them again.

"I know most of the lads and they've all been very welcoming. There's going to be real competition for places but I will relish the challenge."

Shevlin is Linfield boss David Healy's latest summer signing, with Northern Ireland Under-21 international striker Shayne Lavery and French midfielder Bastien Hery having also moved to Windsor Park.

"He will add to our striking options and increase the competition levels within our squad," said Healy.

"He's a young player with a positive attitude and I know he's really keen to make an impression with us. I'm looking forward to working with him in training in the coming weeks."

Linfield are away to Montenegrin champions FK Sutjeska in the Europa League qualifier third round on Tuesday before beginning the defence of their Irish Premiership title at home to Institute next Saturday.