Paul Pogba & Romelu Lukaku absent as Manchester United beat AC Milan on penalties

Jesse Lingard's second-half equaliser took the game to penalties

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku were not in the squad as Manchester United finished their pre-season with a penalty-shootout win over AC Milan in the International Champions Cup.

United led through Marcus Rashford, before former Liverpool midfielder Suso and Samu Castillejo put Milan in front.

Jesse Lingard levelled up to take the game to spot-kicks.

And Welshman Daniel James scored the winning penalty in Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Lukaku continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, while Pogba missed out with a back injury.

United start their Premier League campaign at home against Chelsea on Sunday, 11 August.

Pogba, 26, had reportedly failed to make the trip to Cardiff in an attempt to force a move to Real Madrid, but boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the France midfielder had suffered a back spasm.

"I think he'll be available early next week," said Solskjaer before the game.

Lukaku's continued absence throughout pre-season has also been attributed to injury, but the Belgium striker's future has been the subject of speculation all summer, with Inter Milan and Juventus reportedly interested.

Victory for United against Milan means they have won all six of their pre-season matches, albeit with this one requiring a penalty shootout, which finished 5-4.

Daniel Maldini, the 17-year-old son of Italy and Milan legend Paolo, missed the only spot-kick.

The result means Portuguese side Benfica win the 2019 ICC competition, with United having needed to win by three goals or more to claim the trophy.