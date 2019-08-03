Steve Cooper: Swansea City close to signing new striker

Sweden international forward Kristoffer Peterson joined Swansea City in the summer

Steve Cooper revealed Swansea City are close to signing a striker following their opening-day win over Hull City.

Despite the 2-1 victory at the Liberty Stadium, the Swans still want to add at least one forward player following the sale of Oli McBurnie to Sheffield United for a club-record fee of £20m.

Head coach Cooper expects a new face to arrive within the next 48 hours.

"I look forward to that. It's been a process we've gone through over a number of weeks," said Cooper.

"We've been working hard and we've been calm. There'll be no panic signings.

"It's about getting the right profile and the right characters in to add to what is a very strong, spirited group."

Cooper said there could be more than one new face ahead of next Thursday's transfer deadline.

There may also be departures as Cooper reshapes the squad he inherited from Graham Potter.

The Swans boss was in upbeat mood having seen his team fight back from 1-0 down to beat Hull 2-1 in his first game in charge.

Cooper celebrated with a fist pump in front of the Liberty Stadium's East Stand at full time - and explained that was a response to the crowd's backing after Daniel Batty had put Hull in front.

"Everybody has told me since I joined the club how supportive the fans are, and if ever there was an example of that it was today," he said.

"It could have gone either way after they scored, but it was incredible really.

"They got behind the team. I appreciated that and I know the players and staff would have as well.

"I wanted them to know the passion they showed in getting behind the team is the same passion the staff and players have."