Han-Noah Massengo: Bristol City close to signing Monaco midfielder

Steve Lansdown's Bristol City finished eighth in the Championship last term

Bristol City are close to signing Monaco midfielder Han-Noah Massengo, owner Steve Lansdown has confirmed.

City will reportedly pay 8m euros (£7.3m) for Massengo, 18, who made two Champions League appearances last term.

"We're talking to him. We have to do the medical and get all the documents signed, but we're well on our way," Lansdown told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We're hopeful that one is going to go through. It's not gone through yet but if we do get it, that's a coup."

Lansdown added that they aim to bring a striker in before Thursday's transfer deadline and that the Robins, who sold centre-back Adam Webster to Brighton for £20m on Saturday, are "a bit light in the right-back area".