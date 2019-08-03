Glenn Middleton: Hibernian keen to loan Rangers winger

Glenn Middleton made 29 appearances for Rangers in his breakthrough season last term

Hibernian are keen to take Rangers winger Glenn Middleton on loan, head coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed.

The Easter Road club are eager to strengthen their options on the flanks after Martin Boyle's knee injury.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said on Friday that Middleton, 19, was close to agreeing a loan switch to Dutch top-flight side NAC Breda.

"He is someone we've spoken to Rangers about and we'd be keen to do something," Heckingbottom said

"Rangers would, and Glenn, so hopefully we can get something done.

"It would be a loan, he is someone who Rangers value highly and if we can get him, we'll do our bit in terms of pushing him and trying to develop him and he'd do his bit for us with his ability and qualities he can bring."

Middleton contributed three goals and five assists in 29 outings last term, but the summer arrivals of Sheyi Ojo, Jake Hastie and Jordan Jones have pushed him down the pecking order.

He was in Leith on Saturday to watch Hibs beat St Mirren 1-0 in their Scottish Premiership opener.