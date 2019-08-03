German Supercup: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Bayern Munich

Jadon Sancho
Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has played for England six times

England international Jadon Sancho scored one goal and made another as Borussia Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 2-0 to win the German Supercup.

Two minutes into the second half, Sancho, 19, made a fine, jinking run before he set up Paco Alcacer, who shot past Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Bayern had chances to equalise but Marwin Hitz saved a Leon Goretzka effort and Kingsley Coman's header.

Sancho then scored Dortmund's second with a low strike after another run.

The Supercup normally features the Bundesliga champions against the German Cup winners but as Bayern won both competitions in 2018-19 this game saw them against Dortmund, the Bundesliga runners-up.

Bayern, who won the league by only two points, thrashed Dortmund 5-0 in the last meeting between the two sides in April.

