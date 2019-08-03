Bolton Wanderers: James Weir & Josh Earl sign, Harry Brockbank agrees new deal

From the section

James Weir's most recent senior appearance came in Hull's 6-1 win over Birmingham in September 2017

Bolton Wanderers have signed unattached midfielder James Weir on a one-year contract and Preston North End defender Josh Earl on loan until January.

The League One club, who entered administration in May, have also given a new deal to defender Harry Brockbank.

Former Manchester United youngster Weir, 23, most recently played for Hull City in September 2017.

Earl, 20, has made 33 league appearances for Preston, including 14 in the Championship last term.

All three players were named in Bolton's starting side for their away game at Wycombe on Saturday, with their arrivals announced one hour before the start of the new campaign.

Manager Phil Parkinson named six debutants in his starting XI.

Bolton-born Brockbank, 20, is a product of Wanderers' academy and has agreed a two-year contract.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.