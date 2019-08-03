PSG beat Rennes to win Trophee des Champions in China

Paris St-Germain have now won the Trophee des Champions nine times, including every year from 2013

Paris St-Germain fought back from a goal behind to beat Rennes 2-1 in the Trophee des Champions in China.

French Cup winners Rennes took an early lead against Ligue 1 champions PSG when an unmarked Adrien Hunou finished from Benjamin Bourigeaud's cross.

But PSG, without the suspended Neymar, equalised 12 minutes into the second half when Kylian Mbappe scored into an empty net after Pablo Sarabia's pass.

PSG won it with a spectacular free-kick from Angel di Maria in the 73rd minute.

The Argentine had only been on the pitch for 12 minutes after replacing Ander Herrera, who joined PSG on a free transfer last month after his Manchester United contract expired.

The match took place at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre stadium in south east China and PSG have now won the season-opening trophy seven years in a row, beating the previous record of Lyon's six successive victories between 2002 and 2007.