Mohammed Ali Sagaf: Carlisle United sign ex-Ipswich midfielder on one-year deal

Mohammed Ali Sagaf has spent time at the Ipswich Town academy

Carlisle United have signed free agent midfielder Mohammed Ali Sagaf on a one-year deal after he impressed boss Steven Pressley during a trial spell.

The 21-year-old played in United's friendly fixtures against Tranmere and Ross County, and has been training with the Cumbrians during the off-season.

Somalia-born Sagaf is well-travelled, having enjoyed short spells in Italy with Ternana and at Ipswich's academy.

"He's the final piece of the midfield jigsaw," Pressley said.

"We've been looking at young, hungry players to complement the experience we already have."

