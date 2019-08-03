Scottish League One: Falkirk held by Peterhead as Clyde begin with East Fife draw

Ray McKinnon's Falkirk are strong favourites for the title

Pre-season favourites Falkirk were held to an opening 0-0 draw away to promoted Peterhead in Scottish League One.

Clyde, runners-up to Peterhead, also had to settle for a point after a 1-1 draw at home to East Fife.

League One runners-up Forfar Athletic started with an impressive 2-0 win away to Airdrieonians.

Raith Rovers, third last season, won 1-0 away to Dumbarton, while Stranraer and Montrose, who were fourth, fought out a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Falkirk, who finished bottom of the Championship, have remained full-time in a part-time dominated league and recruited a team of former second-tier players.

However, in front of a crowd of 1,500, they were unable to find the net against a Peterhead side changed little from the one that secured the League Two title.

Clyde marked their return to the third tier with a 12th-minute penalty from former Scotland striker David Goodwillie after a hand ball by Chris Duggan.

Anton Dowds fired the equaliser on the hour mark shortly after replacing the injured Duggan.

Goals not long after half time from two players recruited from relegated Brechin City - striker Andy Jackson and midfielder Callum Tapping - secured Forfar's victory in Airdrie.

Grant Anderson, the midfielder previously with rivals Stranraer, fired Raith Rovers' winner 11 minutes from time in Dumbarton.

A close-range finish from James Hilton, the midfielder signed from Ayr United, gave Stranraer the half-time lead against Montrose before three goals inside 60 seconds late on.

Terry Masson's deflected strike levelled after 77 minutes then Liam Callaghan fired the second after neat work from former University of Stirling striker Blair Lyons.

However, another deflected strike, from on-loan Livingston midfielder Carlo Pignatiello, earned the home side a point.