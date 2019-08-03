Alex Hurst: Port Vale sign Bradford (Park Avenue) midfielder
-
- From the section Port Vale
Port Vale have signed Bradford (Park Avenue) midfielder Alex Hurst and loaned him back to the non-league club until January.
The 19-year-old has spent the past month training with League Two side Vale and has agreed a two-year deal.
Hurst joined the National League North side from Northern Premier League Premier Division side Matlock Town in October 2018 after impressing on trial.
"He's got a great attitude and a lot of ability," said Vale boss John Askey.
"He's only young and he's one that could develop and end up being a very good player for us."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.