Alex Hurst: Port Vale sign Bradford (Park Avenue) midfielder

Alex Hurst (left) will return to Bradford (Park Avenue) for the first half of the season

Port Vale have signed Bradford (Park Avenue) midfielder Alex Hurst and loaned him back to the non-league club until January.

The 19-year-old has spent the past month training with League Two side Vale and has agreed a two-year deal.

Hurst joined the National League North side from Northern Premier League Premier Division side Matlock Town in October 2018 after impressing on trial.

"He's got a great attitude and a lot of ability," said Vale boss John Askey.

"He's only young and he's one that could develop and end up being a very good player for us."

