Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Celtic, Arsenal, Rangers, Hearts, Whelan

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Arsenal are expected to make a new offer for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney over the coming days, having had two previous bids for the 22-year-old Scotland international rejected. (Sky Sports)

Manager Neil Lennon will fight to keep Celtic defensive duo Kristoffer Ajer and Jozo Simunovic amid reported interest from AC Milan and Lille, respectively. (Sun)

Lennon does not just want Celtic to win nine titles in a row - he wants 15. (Herald - subscription required)

And Lennon wants to surpass the world record 54 top-flight titles won by Rangers, with Celtic currently sitting on 50. (Record)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright, whose side visit the champions in Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener, hopes to replicate the record he had against regular golf partner Lennon when the latter was at Hibernian, saying: "He couldn't beat us when he was there and I always reminded him of that." (Courier)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he would omit Alfredo Morelos from his squad if the striker showed he did not want to be at the club. (Express)

Gerrard admits he is prepared for some of Rangers' top players to leave but insists the price must be right. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Former Celtic forward Morten Rasmussen hopes Danes Midtjylland eliminate Rangers from the Europa League at the third qualifying round stage. (Sun)

Adam Rooney expects former club Aberdeen to do the double over Rijeka in Europa League qualifying, having knocked them out four years ago. (Press and Journal)

Dundee United youngster Scott Banks, 17, is a £400,000 target for Crystal Palace. (Record)

Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan will train with Hearts on Saturday as he considers a move to Tynecastle. (Sun)

Whelan, 35, is expected to sign a one-year deal with Hearts. (Record)