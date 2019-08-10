Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic15:00Elgin
Venue: Galabank, Scotland

Annan Athletic v Elgin City

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Taylor
  • 2Douglas
  • 5Sonkur
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Ballantyne
  • 7McLean
  • 4Barr
  • 8Wilkie
  • 10McLear
  • 9Muir
  • 20Nade

Substitutes

  • 11Wooding-Holt
  • 12Avci
  • 14Bradley
  • 15Griffiths
  • 16Currie
  • 17Emmerson
  • 18Emerson

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Wilson
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Spark
  • 7Cooper
  • 8MacEwan
  • 6Dingwall
  • 11MacKay
  • 9Hester
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12Willis
  • 14McGowan
  • 15Scott
  • 16Sopel
  • 17B
  • 18Ballam
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Chris Graham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers11005053
2Elgin11003033
3Albion11003213
4Annan Athletic11001013
5Queen's Park11001013
6Stenhousemuir100123-10
7Brechin100101-10
8Stirling100101-10
9Cowdenbeath100103-30
10Edinburgh City100105-50
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you