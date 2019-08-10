Scottish League Two
Albion15:00Cove Rangers
Venue: The Reigart Stadium, Scotland

Albion Rovers v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Smith
  • 2Lynas
  • 5Fagan
  • 4Wilson
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Roberts
  • 6Morena
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 11Stewart
  • 9East
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Osadolor
  • 14Scally
  • 15Wharton
  • 16Graham
  • 17Goodfellow
  • 18Krones
  • 19Gordon

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 8Yule
  • 5Ross
  • 12Higgins
  • 3Milne
  • 17Redman
  • 14Glass
  • 4Scully
  • 11Masson
  • 16Antoniazzi
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 2Kelly
  • 6Strachan
  • 7Park
  • 10Scott
  • 15Redford
  • 18Brown
  • 21McCafferty
Referee:
John McKendrick

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers11005053
2Elgin11003033
3Albion11003213
4Annan Athletic11001013
5Queen's Park11001013
6Stenhousemuir100123-10
7Brechin100101-10
8Stirling100101-10
9Cowdenbeath100103-30
10Edinburgh City100105-50
View full Scottish League Two table

