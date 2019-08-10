Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City15:00Brechin
Venue: Ainslie Park, Scotland

Edinburgh City v Brechin City

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 21Adamson
  • 14Crane
  • 5Balatoni
  • 15Kane
  • 3McIntyre
  • 20Watson
  • 8Brown
  • 6Laird
  • 33Harris
  • 7Smith
  • 26Court

Substitutes

  • 1Beveridge
  • 9Henderson
  • 10Handling
  • 11Sinclair
  • 16Shaw
  • 18Dunn
  • 19Shepherd

Brechin

  • 1Sinclair
  • 2Duncanson
  • 5Hill
  • 6Reekie
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7Hamilton
  • 4McIntosh
  • 8McCord
  • 11Knox
  • 9McManus
  • 10Crawford

Substitutes

  • 12Inglis
  • 14Ngoy
  • 15Watt
  • 16Reid
  • 21McMinn
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers11005053
2Elgin11003033
3Albion11003213
4Annan Athletic11001013
5Queen's Park11001013
6Stenhousemuir100123-10
7Brechin100101-10
8Stirling100101-10
9Cowdenbeath100103-30
10Edinburgh City100105-50
