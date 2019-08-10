Scottish League One
Raith Rovers15:00Clyde
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Clyde

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 20McGurn
  • 2Miller
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Hendry
  • 15Spencer
  • 11Anderson
  • 22Bowie
  • 9Allan

Substitutes

  • 14Vitoria
  • 16McKay
  • 17Munro
  • 18Watson
  • 19Smith
  • 21Tait

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Duffie
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Petkov
  • 3McNiff
  • 10Johnston
  • 6Grant
  • 7Wallace
  • 11Smith
  • 8McStay
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Lyon
  • 14Lamont
  • 15Love
  • 16Howie
  • 17Fitzpatrick
  • 21McGee
Referee:
Euan Anderson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar11002023
2Raith Rovers11001013
3Montrose10102201
4Stranraer10102201
5Clyde10101101
6East Fife10101101
7Falkirk10100001
8Peterhead10100001
9Dumbarton100101-10
10Airdrieonians100102-20
