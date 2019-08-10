Raith Rovers v Clyde
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 20McGurn
- 2Miller
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 12Matthews
- 8Hendry
- 15Spencer
- 11Anderson
- 22Bowie
- 9Allan
Substitutes
- 14Vitoria
- 16McKay
- 17Munro
- 18Watson
- 19Smith
- 21Tait
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 2Duffie
- 5Rumsby
- 4Petkov
- 3McNiff
- 10Johnston
- 6Grant
- 7Wallace
- 11Smith
- 8McStay
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Lyon
- 14Lamont
- 15Love
- 16Howie
- 17Fitzpatrick
- 21McGee
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson