Scottish League One
Montrose15:00Airdrieonians
Venue: Links Park, Scotland

Montrose v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 5Waddell
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 6Masson
  • 22Cregg
  • 19Callaghan
  • 7Webster
  • 24Skelly
  • 11Milne

Substitutes

  • 4Allan
  • 8Watson
  • 10McLean
  • 15Campbell
  • 18Campbell
  • 20Lyons
  • 21Lennox

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 12McKay
  • 5Crighton
  • 3Eckersley
  • 14Roberts
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 22O'Reilly
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Smith
  • 11Roy

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Hawkshaw
  • 15Carrick
  • 18Millar
  • 29Cowan
  • 30McNeil
Referee:
David Dickinson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar11002023
2Raith Rovers11001013
3Montrose10102201
4Stranraer10102201
5Clyde10101101
6East Fife10101101
7Falkirk10100001
8Peterhead10100001
9Dumbarton100101-10
10Airdrieonians100102-20
