Scottish League One
Falkirk15:00Dumbarton
Venue: Falkirk Stadium, Scotland

Falkirk v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 1Bell
  • 2Doyle
  • 4Buchanan
  • 15Toshney
  • 3Dixon
  • 21Telfer
  • 8McShane
  • 12Tidser
  • 7Connolly
  • 9McManus
  • 18Sammon

Substitutes

  • 6Gomis
  • 10Johnstone
  • 11MacLean
  • 14Longridge
  • 17Leitch
  • 19Moore
  • 31Mutch

Dumbarton

  • 1Brennan
  • 23McMillan
  • 22McGeever
  • 5Neill
  • 2Crawford
  • 8Hutton
  • 6Carswell
  • 14McKee
  • 3Quitongo
  • 24Crossan
  • 10McCluskey

Substitutes

  • 4Langan
  • 9Tierney
  • 11Scullion
  • 12Pettigrew
  • 16Zata
  • 17Layne
Referee:
Graham Beaton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar11002023
2Raith Rovers11001013
3Montrose10102201
4Stranraer10102201
5Clyde10101101
6East Fife10101101
7Falkirk10100001
8Peterhead10100001
9Dumbarton100101-10
10Airdrieonians100102-20
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you