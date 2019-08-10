Falkirk v Dumbarton
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Bell
- 2Doyle
- 4Buchanan
- 15Toshney
- 3Dixon
- 21Telfer
- 8McShane
- 12Tidser
- 7Connolly
- 9McManus
- 18Sammon
Substitutes
- 6Gomis
- 10Johnstone
- 11MacLean
- 14Longridge
- 17Leitch
- 19Moore
- 31Mutch
Dumbarton
- 1Brennan
- 23McMillan
- 22McGeever
- 5Neill
- 2Crawford
- 8Hutton
- 6Carswell
- 14McKee
- 3Quitongo
- 24Crossan
- 10McCluskey
Substitutes
- 4Langan
- 9Tierney
- 11Scullion
- 12Pettigrew
- 16Zata
- 17Layne
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton